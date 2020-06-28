Advertisement

Hazy conditions in Kansas Sunday due to Saharan dust

Hazy conditions in eastern Kansas Sunday were caused by dust from the Sahara Desert.
Hazy conditions in eastern Kansas Sunday were caused by dust from the Sahara Desert.(Peyton Sanders)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you noticed the hazy conditions in northeast Kansas Sunday, it was due to dust from the Sahara Desert.

The dust reduced visibility between 5 and 8 miles across much of eastern Kansas Sunday.

The primary impact of the dust is on the color of the sky. Sunrises and sunset may appear more orange than usual. This is similar to controlled burning in the Flint Hills.

WIBW Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that the dust should become less apparent on Monday as it begins to lift farther north and disperse. See the Facebook Live video below for additional information.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

7yo Hadley Schmidt fighting DIPG brain cancer passes away

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Grant Stephens
A seven-year-old girl fighting DIPG, a form of brain cancer, passed away Saturday.

News

Some Shawnee Co. fireworks stores see increase in customers on opening sales weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee County fireworks stores saw a burst of customers during opening weekend of the week-long sales season.

News

Some Shawnee Co. fireworks shops see increase in customers during opening sales weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
Shawnee County fireworks stores saw a burst of customers during opening weekend of the week-long sales season.

News

K-State athletes vow not to play until change occurs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Christianna Carr and her fellow K-State athletes are united. All Wildcat athletes are standing together with the vow that if change doesn't come, they will stay on the sideline. @kstatesports

Latest News

Sports

K-State student-athletes sideline themselves hoping for change

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kansas State athletes have collectively decided to not play until changes are made at the university. This comes after a K-State student tweeted insensitive comments about the death of George Floyd.

News

Six EMS personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Riley County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Six EMS personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus in Riley County bringing the total number of infections in the County to 207.

News

Ultimate Birthday Club : June 28th

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News This Morning, Sunday Edition

News

Navy veteran bikes cross-country to raise awareness for veteran nonprofit

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A U.S. Navy veteran is on a cross-country journey to raise awareness and donations for wounded veterans.

News

Topeka Habitat for Humanity dedicates 109th home to Carpenter family

Updated: 11 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

When fireworks are allowed in Shawnee Co. communities

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Fireworks sales will be starting soon, but the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that while you can buy them, you can't shoot them just yet.