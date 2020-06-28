Hazy conditions in Kansas Sunday due to Saharan dust

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you noticed the hazy conditions in northeast Kansas Sunday, it was due to dust from the Sahara Desert.

The dust reduced visibility between 5 and 8 miles across much of eastern Kansas Sunday.

The primary impact of the dust is on the color of the sky. Sunrises and sunset may appear more orange than usual. This is similar to controlled burning in the Flint Hills.

WIBW Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that the dust should become less apparent on Monday as it begins to lift farther north and disperse. See the Facebook Live video below for additional information.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.