Fort Riley issued new orders to protect its soldiers from COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley has issued new orders to protect its soldiers from the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post Friday night, Fort Riley made it known that Aggieville in Manhattan was off limits to service members until further notice.

The Riley County Health Department has designated Aggieville as an area of outbreak. They’re banning soldiers from traveling to areas identified as hotspots.

Fort Riley also requires soldiers to wear masks while at any public facility, including outdoor areas.

The new order is for soldiers both while on and off duty.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.