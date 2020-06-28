Advertisement

Fort Riley issued new orders to protect its soldiers from COVID-19

Fort Riley has issued new orders to protect its soldiers from the coronavirus.
Fort Riley has issued new orders to protect its soldiers from the coronavirus.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley has issued new orders to protect its soldiers from the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post Friday night, Fort Riley made it known that Aggieville in Manhattan was off limits to service members until further notice.

The Riley County Health Department has designated Aggieville as an area of outbreak. They’re banning soldiers from traveling to areas identified as hotspots.

Fort Riley also requires soldiers to wear masks while at any public facility, including outdoor areas.

The new order is for soldiers both while on and off duty.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

When fireworks are allowed in Shawnee Co. communities

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Fireworks sales will be starting soon, but the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that while you can buy them, you can't shoot them just yet.

News

SENT Topeka brings fresh food, produce to Hi-Crest area

Updated: 10 hours ago
SENT Topeka brings fresh food, produce to Hi-Crest area

Local

Flooded roadways become deceptive

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
It’s that time of year again, summer means storms in Kansas, which also means flooded roadways.

Local

“We Can’t Breathe” Rally gathers community to unite for social justice

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
People headed to the State Capitol on Saturday to continue the support of bringing social justice in the Topeka community.

Latest News

News

"We Can't Breathe" Rally at State Capitol on Saturday

Updated: 13 hours ago
"We Can't Breathe" Rally at State Capitol on Saturday

Local

Universities not ready to deal with social media crisis

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A KU study says universities may not be ready to deal with the looming social media crisis.

News

Washburn Tech teaches blacksmith skills

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Seven people were taught how to be blacksmiths. They trained for six hours today in the heat and flames.

Coronavirus

Wild Horse Saloon closes until July 7

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Wild Horse Saloon in Topeka will be closed until July 7 due to customers with COVID-19.

Local

K-State selected for First Scholars Network institutions

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University has been selected to be a First Scholars Network institution.

News

SENT Topeka brings fresh food, produce to Hi-Crest area

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
SENT Topeka is making fresh food and produce easily accessible for residents in the Hi-Crest neighborhood through an outdoor Farmer’s Market.