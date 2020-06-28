Advertisement

Flooded roadways become deceptive

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s that time of year again, summer means storms in Kansas, which also means flooded roadways.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says overnight rains caused flooding in several area roadways on Saturday, June 27.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind residents to not drive through standing or running water on roads.

While standing water may look safe, flooded roadways can be very dangerous with currents sweeping cars away, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Turn around and find a different route,” says the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office. “Don’t take a chance.”

1000 blk N. 1075 Road

Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 27, 2020

