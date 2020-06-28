Advertisement

Oklahoma State Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Oklahoma cancels state fair due to COVID-19.
Oklahoma cancels state fair due to COVID-19.(MGN)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (KWCH) - As Kansans await the final word regarding the fate of September’s state fair in Hutchinson, Oklahoma makes the difficult decision to cancel its annual fair.

“The safety and well-being of the Oklahoma State Fair’s visitors, participants and community is the highest priority in producing ‘Oklahoma’s Premier Family Attraction’ each year,‘” a post on the Oklahoma State Fair Facebook page said. “After extensive communications with our many partners including other state fairs, national touring acts, state and local officials, as well as public health agencies, it became clear to the Oklahoma State Fair’s Board of Directors that cancellation was the prudent choice for 2020 and the correct course of action for the Oklahoma State Fair to do its part for community health and safety and to mitigate the potential spread of infection.”

Oklahoma State Fair, Inc. President Timothy J. O’Toole discussed the difficulty of the decision to cancel the fair, with the impact felt beyond just the loss of the annual celebration.

“We are tremendously saddened for the businesses, large and small, that rely on the income and exposure that the State Fair brings them each year,” O’Toole said. “We are also heartbroken for our staff, who have worked so diligently on planning for this year’s Fair; the competitors and exhibitors, who take part in our various creative arts, horse and livestock events; and of course, the general fairgoers who look forward to attending the fair each year.”

O'Toole said organizers "look forward to brighter, better days ahead."

“We look forward to welcoming you back to the Oklahoma State Fair in 2021,” he said.

