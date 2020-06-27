Wild Horse Saloon closes until July 7

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wild Horse Saloon in Topeka will be closed until July 7 due to customers with COVID-19.

Wild Horse Saloon in Topeka says it will be closed until July 7 to monitor the health of employees after a group of positive customers entered the bar.

The Saloon says on June 19 and 20, a group of customers came in that have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to staff, no one has shown symptoms yet, but to be safe the bar will be closed until July 7 to monitor the health of employees and deep sanitize the facility.

The bar says it has been working with the Shawnee County Health Department to decide the best course of action but is closing just to be safe.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.