Virtual Midwestern Music Camp draws almost 2,000 students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KU Virtual Midwestern Music Camp drew in almost 2,000 students.

The University of Kansas says its Midwestern Music Camp, which was held virtually this year due to COVID-19, drew in 1,930 students for the 85-year-old tradition.

The camp brought together students, KU School of Music faculty and special guests like Imani Pressley, George Shelby, Kat Rodriguez and Mads Tolling.

KU says its campers came from 44 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Switzerland, Mexico, Ukraine and Hungary. The School of Music faculty says it taught over 290 one-on-one lessons to seventh graders through first-year college students and provided over 70 live Zoom session and YouTube videos.

Parents are also praising the school for the opportunity the camp provided.

“My daughter and son really enjoyed the sessions they selected today,” says Kari Keller of Chillicothe, Missouri. “I am very impressed at the information, sources and quality of this improvised format. Thank you.”

“My daughter has enjoyed the first day of camp. After watching Mads Tolling she really wants to learn to play the violin,” Samantha Worley, of Lebanon, Missouri, wrote. “So far she plays the clarinet and learning more every day on the keyboard and guitar.”

The University says support from the Band of Angels program, Meyer Music, Yamaha and Fox 4 Kansas City made the camp experience possible.

KU says the Midwestern Music Camp is the second longest-running music camp in the United States which provides students with the opportunity to learn from KU Music faculty and established and emerging musical artists each summer. The school also says high school seniors that participate are also able to audition for enrollment at the KU School of Music.

