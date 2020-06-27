Advertisement

Topeka Police respond to stabbing, gunfire on SW Buchanan

Topeka Police respond to SW 24th and Buchanan, June 26, 2020.
Topeka Police respond to SW 24th and Buchanan, June 26, 2020.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to reports of a stabbing and gunfire near SW 24th and Buchanan.

Topeka Police say a woman called them just after 8:30 p.m. Friday to report someone stabbed her boyfriend with a machete and shot up their car. They went to the hospital on their own, and TPD says his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

TPD says the incident appears to have stemmed from a disturbance involving several people. They say no one was hit by the gunshots.

Officers searched the 2300 block of SW Buchanan for any evidence and witnesses. They reportedly found several shell casings.

Anyone with information should contact Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007. Tips also may be emailed to telltpd@topeka.org or sent online to www.p3tips.com/128.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Leave the phone alone to impress bosses says KU

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas says to impress a new boss leave employees should leave their phones safely stashed in their pockets or purses.

Local

K-State Innovation Partners raises over $4.9 million for University

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
K-State Innovation Partners raised over $2.8 million in licensing revenue and over $2.1 million in facilitated sponsored research to Kansas State University.

Local

KU offers online professional skills certificate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas is now offering an online certificate focusing on professional skills.

Local

Pottawatomie Co. crash kills one

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A crash involving a Utility Terrain Vehicle killed one person on Bigelow Rd. in Pottawatomie County.

Local

Gov. Kelly celebrates Pride month

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly says she will never stop fighting for LGBTQ+ rights.

Latest News

Local

Topeka Habitat for Humanity dedicates 109th home to Carpenter family

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Topeka Habitat for Humanity dedicated the 109th home to the Carpenter family on Saturday.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: 6 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

6-27-20 Ultimate Birthday Club

Updated: 6 hours ago
Overnight news events affecting the city, the state and the nation are reviewed by the 13 News Weekend Team, along with community issues of interest, anticipated events of the day, business updates, sports scores and Topeka area weather conditions.

Forecast

Remaining warm today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Scattered storms will develop overnight. A few could produce hail and gusty winds.

News

First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

K-State student-athletes say they won’t play unless school takes action against Jaden McNiel

Updated: 16 hours ago
K-State Response