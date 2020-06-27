Topeka Police respond to stabbing, gunfire on SW Buchanan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to reports of a stabbing and gunfire near SW 24th and Buchanan.

Topeka Police say a woman called them just after 8:30 p.m. Friday to report someone stabbed her boyfriend with a machete and shot up their car. They went to the hospital on their own, and TPD says his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

TPD says the incident appears to have stemmed from a disturbance involving several people. They say no one was hit by the gunshots.

Officers searched the 2300 block of SW Buchanan for any evidence and witnesses. They reportedly found several shell casings.

Anyone with information should contact Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007. Tips also may be emailed to telltpd@topeka.org or sent online to www.p3tips.com/128.

