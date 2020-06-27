Topeka Habitat for Humanity dedicates 109th home to Carpenter family

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Habitat for Humanity dedicated the 109th home to the Carpenter family on Saturday.

Community partners, volunteers, and donors celebrated and welcomed the Carpenter family to their new home.

After the Carpenter family received their keys, everyone had a chance to tour the home in small groups.

The Carpenter’s home took a longer period than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It presented challenges for volunteers and the Carpenter family to finish the home, but the home was completed by staff members of Topeka Habitat for Humanity.

“One thing that they’ve never stop having is their Faith and they’ve maintained that Faith, but today I see them smiling, I see them embracing this community,” CEO of Topeka Habitat for Humanity, Janice Watkins said. “Topeka was not their home and now it is, and it feels like home, because of the community that has come together to build this home for them. They’re ready for this and they are ready to call this their own home.”

The Carpenters home is one of the nine homes that will be built in the Quinton Heights--Steele neighborhood. The Carpenters will be helping their soon-to-be neighbors build their home too.

