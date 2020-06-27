Advertisement

Texas shuts down bars amid surge in confirmed virus cases

A sign informs travelers that the Fly Bar at Love Field is closed in Dallas, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
A sign informs travelers that the Fly Bar at Love Field is closed in Dallas, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.((AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars in Texas again on Friday and scaled back restaurant dining, the most dramatic reversals yet as confirmed coronavirus cases surge.

Florida followed suit, also banning alcohol consumption at its bars after its daily confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000, a new record that is almost double the previous mark set just two days ago.

Texas

Abbott also ordered rafting and tubing outfitters on Texas’ popular rivers to close and said outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments. The abrupt actions reflect how Texas is now scrambling to contain an outbreak less than two months after an aggressive reopening that was one of the fastest in the U.S.

“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” Abbott said. “The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”

He did not say when bars might reopen again.

Texas has reported more than 17,000 confirmed new cases in the last three days with a record high positive tests of 5,996 on Thursday. The day’s tally of 4,739 hospitalizations was also a record. The state’s rolling infection rate hit nearly 12%, a level not seen since the state was in a broad lockdown in mid-April.

Until this week, Abbott had maintained that worsening trends in June were a matter of concern but not alarm. But he quickly struck a newly urgent tone, urging people to stay home while warning that a “massive outbreak” is sweeping through Texas.

The figures include a doubling of the infection rate to more than 10% — a mark Abbott said in May would be a “red flag” in his reopening plan, which at the time he said was backed by the White House.

Under the newest rollbacks, restaurant dining rooms must scale back to half capacity starting Monday. The shuttering of rafting and tubing businesses comes after people consistently packed waterways since the state reopened in May, and ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend that typically sees big turnouts.

Abbott is not the only governor backpedaling following a swift reopening. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, also a Republican, is also telling residents to stay home and on Thursday declaring the state “on pause” as hospitals accelerate toward capacity.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the COVID-19 virus without feeling sick.

Florida

The Florida agency that governs bars announced the ban on Twitter just minutes after the Department of Health reported 8,942 new confirmed cases, topping the previous record of 5,500 set Wednesday.

State officials have attributed much of the new outbreak to young adults flocking to bars after they reopened in most of the state about a month ago, with many of them ignoring social distancing restrictions aimed at lowering the virus’s spread.

More than 24,000 new cases have been reported since Saturday, more than a fifth of the 111,724 cases confirmed since March 1. The department had not updated its death total, which still stood at 3,327.

The seven-day average for positive tests dropped slightly to 13.4%, down 1 percentage point from Thursday but still triple the rate of 3.8% of June 1.

Florida’s record-setting week for newly confirmed coronavirus cases got even worse with almost 9,000 reported Friday, nearly double the just-set mark and five times more than where the state record stood two weeks ago.

More than 24,000 cases have been reported since Saturday, more than a fifth of the 111,724 cases confirmed since March 1. The department had not updated its death total, which still stood at 3,327.

The seven-day average for positive tests dropped slightly to 13.4%, down 1 percentage point from Thursday but still triple the rate of 3.8% of June 1. The seven-day average for hospitalizations is also creeping up, hitting 172 on Thursday, about 70% higher than it was June 1.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By LYNN BERRY and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan, and he appeared to minimize the allegations against Moscow.

National

Bagged salad recall expands to Walmart amid cyclospora outbreak

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Earlier this month, Fresh Express, the company that produced the salads, recalled similar items sold at Hy-vee, Aldi and Jewel-Osco stores in the Midwest.

National Politics

Democrats want John Wayne’s name, statue taken off airport

Updated: 32 minutes ago
According to those who crafted the resolution, the effort to oust Wayne is part of "a national movement to remove white supremacist symbols and names (that are) reshaping American institutions, monuments, businesses, nonprofits, sports leagues and teams."

Coronavirus

Confirmed coronavirus cases hit 10 million worldwide; Pence skips campaign rallies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD and KEN MORITSUGU
Experts say there is ample evidence the scourge is making a comeback in the United States, including increasing deaths and hospitalizations in parts of the country and higher percentages of virus tests coming back positive.

National Politics

Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump over using their songs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA
The Stones said in a statement Sunday that their legal team is working with music rights organization BMI to stop use of their material in Trump's reelection campaign.

Latest News

National

Did Russia offer money for Taliban fighters to kill US, UK troops in Afghanistan?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The New York Times reported Friday that American intelligence officials concluded months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

National Politics

4 men charged in attempt to tear down Jackson statue near White House

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Washington, D.C., square where the statue is located has been the site of protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.

National

Suspect crashed car into Walmart distribution center, shot employees, Calif. authorities say

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Police officers exchanged fire with the suspected shooter in the distribution center's parking lot, fatally wounding him with a shot to the chest.

National

Diplomat: Chances 'close to zero' US travelers will be allowed in reopened EU

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Only travelers from those countries with rates of infection from COVID-19 as good as or better than the European Union will be allowed into the region as lockdown restrictions ease.

Coronavirus

Texas couple married for 53 years dies from coronavirus while holding hands

Updated: 7 hours ago
The couple's son says nurses made his parents’ last moments special by making sure the two were in the same room with their hands placed near each other.

National

Texas nurses move married couple dying of COVID-19 to same room for last moments

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The couple's son says nurses made his parents’ last moments special by making sure the two were in the same room with their hands placed near each other.