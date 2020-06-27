Advertisement

SENT Topeka brings fresh food, produce to Hi-Crest area

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SENT Topeka is making fresh food and produce easily accessible for residents in the Hi-Crest neighborhood through an outdoor Farmer’s Market.

Saturday was the first ever Hi-Crest Market.

Each family had their choice of a small bag worth $5 or large bag worth $10. They then got to fill those bags with fresh fruits and vegetables of their choice.

Local vendors from the area were also there selling merchandise.

Residents even had the opportunity to register to vote.

SENT Topeka said the purpose behind the Hi-Crest Market is to bring healthy choices to the neighborhood.

“In this area it’s like a fresh food and produce desert,” said Nikki Ramirez-Jennings, Executive Director of SENT Topeka.

She continued saying, “You know there’s not a whole lot of options that are easily accessible, so the point of this is to make it affordable and to make it accessible. Putting it in the heart of Hi-Crest allows those people without transportation an opportunity to come and take advantage of needs.”

Advisor’s Excel helped SENT Topeka jumpstart the Hi-Crest Market.

If you’re interested in helping keep the market going, you can volunteer your time or make a donation directly to SENT.

For more information, visit their website at www.senttopeka.comvisit.

