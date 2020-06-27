Pottawatomie Co. crash kills one

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash involving a Utility Terrain Vehicle killed one person on Bigelow Rd. in Pottawatomie County.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call on Friday, June 26, around 8:30 p.m. reporting an injury accident in the Oak Grove Rd. and Bigelow Rod area in rural Ulsburg.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a single-vehicle accident involving a UTV on Bigelow Rd.

Deputies say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says the accident is still under investigation.

Pottawatomie County EMS, Olsburg Fire Department and Kansas Highway Patrol all assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.