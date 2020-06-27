Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. crash kills one

The Pottawatomie Sheriff's Office says an accident involving a UTV killed one person.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash involving a Utility Terrain Vehicle killed one person on Bigelow Rd. in Pottawatomie County.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call on Friday, June 26, around 8:30 p.m. reporting an injury accident in the Oak Grove Rd. and Bigelow Rod area in rural Ulsburg.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a single-vehicle accident involving a UTV on Bigelow Rd.

Deputies say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says the accident is still under investigation.

Pottawatomie County EMS, Olsburg Fire Department and Kansas Highway Patrol all assisted in the investigation.

