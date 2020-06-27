Advertisement

Miss. Governor on state flag: ‘If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it’

The Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol.
The Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol.(WLBT)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the Mississippi Legislature prepares to vote on the state flag, Governor Tate Reeves agrees to sign the bill immediately if one is approved this weekend.

Gov. Reeves shared a tweet Saturday morning that the argument over the flag has become “divisive” and that “it’s time to end it.”

“The legislature has been deadlocked for days as it considers a new flag,” Reeves wrote. “The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it. If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it.”

Gov. Reeves said this moment is an opportunity for a better future for the state.

“For economic prosperity and for a better future for my kids and yours, we must find a way to come together. To heal our wounds, to forgive, to resolve that the page has been turned, to trust each other. With God’s help, we can.”

Read his full statement below:

“The legislature has been deadlocked for days as it considers a new flag. The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it. If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it.

We should not be under any illusion that a vote in the Capitol is the end of what must be done-the job before us is to bring the state together and I intend to work night and day to do it.

It will be harder than recovering from tornadoes, harder than historic floods, harder than agency corruption, or prison riots or the coming season-even harder than battling the Coronavirus.

For economic prosperity and for a better future for my kids and yours, we must find a way to come together. To heal our wounds, to forgive, to resolve that the page has been turned, to trust each other. With God’s help, we can.

No matter where you are...

I love you, Mississippi..”

