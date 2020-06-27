Advertisement

Lockdown inspires Kansans to make healthier life choices

(KOTA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost 60% of Kansans say lockdown inspired them to make healthier choices.

A study done by Rehabs.com says almost 60% of Kansans say lockdown inspired them to make healthier choices, 20% say their alcohol consumption decreased and the average American learned 4 new recipes.

Rehabs.com says the study reached 3,000 Americans found that the nation adopted healthier choices during shelter in place orders. Kansans say 60% of them quit smoking, exercised more and drank less alcohol, compared to the national average of 54%.

The study shows North Dakotans were most motivated coming in at 77% of the state making healthier decisions and Alaskans were the least motivated with 33% making healthier decisions.

The study also found that 56% of respondents said they started eating healthier, 35% said they took up more exercise and 7% quit smoking and drinking.

According to Rehabs.com, 22% of Americans said their alcohol consumption has decreased. Males made up 36% of those that decreased drinking habits and women made up 10% of the same category.

As for food, the study showed 43% of Americans are improving their diet during the lockdown.

“Even though some are afforded the gift of time with commutes and rush-hour traffic no longer being a daily issue, anxiety and depression surrounding the pandemic are still conditions being felt by many,” said Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, chief medical officer for American Addiction Centers.”With more time available, unhealthy habits such as increased substance and/or alcohol use can persist. For those who may be dealing with those issues, making better lifestyle choices such as lessening alcohol intake, adapting a better diet and exercise not only improves physical health but is beneficial for mental health as well.”

For other state’s results visit Rehabs.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kansas City, Mo. mayor makes masks mandatory in public

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kansas City, Mo. Mayor Quinton Lucas on Friday announced an order effective Monday (June 29) that people in the city will be required to wear masks when at any "place of public accommodation."

State

KDHE deploys mobile unit to assist with COVID-19 testing for underserved populations

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Friday announced that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has deployed a Mobile Testing Unit to assist communities with COVID-19 testing for underserved populations.

National

Dept. of Labor releases new guidance on Fair Labor Standards Act

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Department of Labor has released five new opinion letters on the Fair Labor Standards Act.

State

Supreme Court seeks public comment on justice liaisons

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court is looking for public comment on a proposed rule creating justice liaisons.

Latest News

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: 6 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

6-27-20 Ultimate Birthday Club

Updated: 6 hours ago
Overnight news events affecting the city, the state and the nation are reviewed by the 13 News Weekend Team, along with community issues of interest, anticipated events of the day, business updates, sports scores and Topeka area weather conditions.

Forecast

Remaining warm today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Scattered storms will develop overnight. A few could produce hail and gusty winds.

News

First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

K-State student-athletes say they won’t play unless school takes action against Jaden McNiel

Updated: 16 hours ago
K-State Response

News

World War I Museum celebrates "100 Years of Collecting"

Updated: 17 hours ago
The tall tower at Union Station marks the World War I Museum and Memorial