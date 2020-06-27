Lockdown inspires Kansans to make healthier life choices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost 60% of Kansans say lockdown inspired them to make healthier choices.

A study done by Rehabs.com says almost 60% of Kansans say lockdown inspired them to make healthier choices, 20% say their alcohol consumption decreased and the average American learned 4 new recipes.

Rehabs.com says the study reached 3,000 Americans found that the nation adopted healthier choices during shelter in place orders. Kansans say 60% of them quit smoking, exercised more and drank less alcohol, compared to the national average of 54%.

The study shows North Dakotans were most motivated coming in at 77% of the state making healthier decisions and Alaskans were the least motivated with 33% making healthier decisions.

The study also found that 56% of respondents said they started eating healthier, 35% said they took up more exercise and 7% quit smoking and drinking.

According to Rehabs.com, 22% of Americans said their alcohol consumption has decreased. Males made up 36% of those that decreased drinking habits and women made up 10% of the same category.

As for food, the study showed 43% of Americans are improving their diet during the lockdown.

“Even though some are afforded the gift of time with commutes and rush-hour traffic no longer being a daily issue, anxiety and depression surrounding the pandemic are still conditions being felt by many,” said Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, chief medical officer for American Addiction Centers.”With more time available, unhealthy habits such as increased substance and/or alcohol use can persist. For those who may be dealing with those issues, making better lifestyle choices such as lessening alcohol intake, adapting a better diet and exercise not only improves physical health but is beneficial for mental health as well.”

For other state’s results visit Rehabs.com.

