Leave the phone alone to impress bosses says KU

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas says to impress a new boss leave employees should leave their phones safely stashed in their pockets or purses.

A new study conducted by KU’s Cameron Piercy, assistant professor of communication studies, and Greta Underhill, a doctoral candidate, says leaving phones out of view during meetings helps new employees create a better relationship with bosses, colleagues and acquaintances.

The study says looking at phones during a meeting is like snubbing the person leading the meeting.

The researchers made short videos of people using either a paper notebook, a cellphone or a laptop while participating in business meetings, which they referred to as “multi-communication.” Then asked 243 viewers to rate the competence of the members of the meeting and the meeting’s effectiveness.

The researchers said whether using a cellphone was work-related or not, viewers still downrated them in skills compared to those that used other methods.

Piercy says the results are mostly due to a phenomenon known as “introspective illusion.”

“We know you can do work on your phone,” Piercy said. But he added that because we also know phones can be used to scroll idly through social media feeds, “we assume that you’re not working when we see you’re using it.”

“We can always infer our thoughts and motives, but we can’t ever know a partner’s thoughts and motives, so we make negative assumptions about others, and we make excuses for ourselves,” Piercy said. “People expect that technology is used for ill, even when the person using the technology says their use is related to the topic of conversation.”

However, Piercy did say that a manager’s attitude toward technology also seems to matter in terms of viewers’ evaluation.

“When the manager articulated a policy, those who acknowledged their multi-communication were evaluated higher and seen as more competent,” the authors wrote. “In the absence of a policy, the pattern is reversed. Finally, the means for communicator evaluation and competence were highest in the pro-technology policy condition. In all, when the manager’s policy is matched by employee’s behavior, outcome means tend to be higher.”

“The manager articulating a clear policy about expectations of technology use ought to affect the way that people engage with technology in the workplace,” Piercy said. “But so is the idea that people would be excused if they apologize for using technology. And in that case, we didn’t find a significant effect.”

The researchers said nonetheless the effect of cellphone use on viewers’ perceptions was dramatic.

“The effect for the phone is ginormous,” Piercy said. “It’s as big an effect as you’ll ever see in a social-science study — 30% of the variance. You can just look at the numbers and see them. But the notebook was less of a problem than the computer, which was less of a problem than the phone. So even if you were to use a laptop in the meeting, you’d be better off than using your phone because there was this big spike in all the numbers that are associated with using the phone, relative to the other two.”

Piercy says the study asked viewers to judge the interactions on screen, simulating a meeting with a new person or boss. He said attitudes might change in a situation where all participants know each other.

