KU offers online professional skills certificate

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas is now offering an online certificate focusing on professional skills.

The University of Kansas is offering a specialized Undergraduate Certificate in Advanced Professional Skills online which focuses on in-demand workplace skills.

Shannon Portillo, assistant vice chancellor for academic affairs at the KU Edwards Campus in Overland Park and associate professor with the KU School of Public Affairs and Administration, says having the appropriate professional skill prepares students to enter the workforce confidently.

“This certificate focuses on the career competencies and skills students need as they move from their academic programs into the workforce,” says Portillo. “Students will develop and hone the skills they need not only to get a job in their field but to continue to move up throughout their career.”

According to the University, the certificate is offered through the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, supported by the KU Edwards Campus. The school says the certificate is only online and designed for current KU and non-KU students that want to develop in-demand professional skills such as employability, interpersonal management and workplace success.

The University says the six credit hour course builds interpersonal management and workplace success skills, students choose from coursework that prepares for programs in health professions and global careers.

Holly Storkel, associate dean of the College, says she wants the certificate to help students launch their careers in their chosen fields when added to an undergraduate degree.

“This certificate is an excellent complement to a KU degree because it helps students understand how to take what they’ve learned in their degree and use it to launch the career that they want,” says Storkel.

For more information on the curriculum, admission information and tuition, visit the program page.

