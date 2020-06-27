Advertisement

KS Supreme Court rules lawsuit against KHP Trooper can move forward

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that a lawsuit against a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper can move forward.

The suit stems from a 2010 collision involving a vehicle being chased by Trooper Patrick Saleh. The suspect ran a red light at 29th and S Kansas Ave., colliding with another vehicle.

The plaintiffs, Shelby Montgomery and Scott Bennett, were injured in the wreck. They sued Saleh and the state of Kansas, saying Saleh should’ve ended the pursuit before the wreck occurred.

The Court of Appeals allowed the case to proceed against Saleh, but not the state. The Supreme Court agreed with their decision Friday.

