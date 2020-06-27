KS--Kansas News Digest, KS

Hello!

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Kansas City-area man charged with randomly shooting into traffic last month on a bridge that connects Kansas and Missouri fired 15 rounds from a handgun before retrieving an AR-15-style rifle from his car and shooting at least 23 more rounds, according to court records. SENT: 210 words.

For many states and counties in the U.S., the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic in April unfolded on their television screens, not on their doorsteps. But now, some places that appeared to have avoided the worst are seeing surges of infections, as worries shift from major cities to rural areas. By DON BABWIN and PAUL J. WEBER. SENT: 975 words.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A question on whether to expand Medicaid in Oklahoma and a crowded Republican field vying to challenge the state’s lone congressional Democrat are drawing the most attention ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. State Question 802 would amend the Oklahoma Constitution to expand Medicaid health insurance to those earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level, which is about $17,200 for an individual or $35,500 for a family of four. Oklahoma is one of 14 states — along with neighboring Texas and Kansas. SENT: 500 words.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amid a pandemic that has slowed efforts to count Americans, more than a third of Kansas households haven’t yet responded to the U.S. Census. In some counties, especially in rural areas, less than half of the population has filled out the forms that help steer billions in federal dollars and resources to the state each year. By CELIA LLOPIS-JEPSEN, an AP Member Exchange from the Kansas News Service. SENT: 860 words.

WICHITA, Kan. — When Andrew Knight’s unemployment benefits landed in his bank account on a recent Monday instead of Thursday as usual, he thought the payment was merely early. He swiftly spent it paying rent and other bills. But Knight and an unknown number of Kansans now face negative account balances after the Kansas Department of Labor late last week clawed back $7 million in duplicate benefits paid out to 4,500 people in error. By JONATHAN SHORMAN and MEGAN STRINGER, an AP Member Exchange from The Wichita Eagle. SENT: 650 words.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS — A suburban Kansas City high school halted summer conditioning Friday and Saturday after two student athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.

