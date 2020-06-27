Advertisement

KDHE deploys mobile unit to assist with COVID-19 testing for underserved populations

Gov. Kelly announced a KDHE Mobile Testing Unit deploying to assist underserved populations.
Gov. Kelly announced a KDHE Mobile Testing Unit deploying to assist underserved populations.(KWCH)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Friday announced that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has deployed a Mobile Testing Unit to assist communities with COVID-19 testing for underserved populations.

“In order to combat the spread of COVID-19 and safely reopen Kansas, our public health experts must be able to track the scale and scope of this virus,” Governor Kelly said. “Working with local communities and public health officials, this mobile unit helps us reach the vulnerable populations that are experiencing barriers to testing access.”

The KDHE is working with local health departments and other health organizations to identify places throughout the sate that would benefit from the mobile-testing service.

The Mobile Testing Unit is a van outfitted with COVId-19 laboratory-sampling equipment. The unit is available to travel as requested.

The unit's first appearance is set for Saturday (June 27) at an Advent Health/Mercy and Truth Medical Missions event in Wyandotte County.

“We recognize there are disparities with COVID-19 testing,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “Part of our testing strategy in Kansas is to alleviate the barriers to getting tested.”

Kelly's office said the Mobile Testing Unit will collect samples while at each site and then send them to the Kansas Health and Environment Laboratories for processing. Results will be available in one to two days.

Anyone interested in having the Mobile Testing Unit in their community can coordinate with their local health department or reach out by email to COVID-19@ks.gov.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Lockdown inspires Kansans to make healthier life choices

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Almost 60% of Kansans say lockdown inspired them to make healthier choices.

State

Kansas City, Mo. mayor makes masks mandatory in public

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kansas City, Mo. Mayor Quinton Lucas on Friday announced an order effective Monday (June 29) that people in the city will be required to wear masks when at any "place of public accommodation."

National

Dept. of Labor releases new guidance on Fair Labor Standards Act

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Department of Labor has released five new opinion letters on the Fair Labor Standards Act.

State

Supreme Court seeks public comment on justice liaisons

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court is looking for public comment on a proposed rule creating justice liaisons.

Latest News

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: 6 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

6-27-20 Ultimate Birthday Club

Updated: 6 hours ago
Overnight news events affecting the city, the state and the nation are reviewed by the 13 News Weekend Team, along with community issues of interest, anticipated events of the day, business updates, sports scores and Topeka area weather conditions.

Forecast

Remaining warm today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Scattered storms will develop overnight. A few could produce hail and gusty winds.

News

First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

K-State student-athletes say they won’t play unless school takes action against Jaden McNiel

Updated: 16 hours ago
K-State Response

News

World War I Museum celebrates "100 Years of Collecting"

Updated: 17 hours ago
The tall tower at Union Station marks the World War I Museum and Memorial