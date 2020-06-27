Advertisement

Kansas City, Mo. mayor makes masks mandatory in public

Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Kansas City, Mo. Mayor Quinton Lucas on Friday announced an order effective Monday (June 29) that people in the city will be required to wear masks when at any "place of public accommodation."

The order continues at least through July 12, Kansas City station KCTV reports.

“All employees or visitors to any place of public accommodation must wear face coverings in an area or while performing an activity which will necessarily involve close contact or proximity to co-workers or the public where six feet of separation is not feasible,” the city’s order says.

The city did outline exceptions to the face-covering requirement. These exceptions include:

• Minors, though Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance recommends that all individuals over the age of two wear masks.

• People who have disabilities that:-- Prevent them from comfortably wearing or taking off face coverings.-- Prevent them from communicating while wearing face coverings.

• People who have respiratory conditions or breathing trouble.

• People who have been told by a medical, legal, or behavioral health professional not to wear face coverings.

• People who are seated in a restaurant, tavern, or bar and are actively engaged in consuming food or drink while adequately distanced from other tables.

“Our country’s leading health and scientific experts have indicated in no uncertain terms that mask-weari­ng is the most effective way to curb the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Lucas said. “Case numbers in Kansas City continue to rise, and we are taking all steps we can to ensure public health and safety. I know wearing masks can be uncomfortable, but this is a necessary step to ensure we can save lives and keep our economy open. We wear masks to protect our loved ones, those around us, and their loved ones.”

