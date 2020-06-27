K-State selected for First Scholars Network institutions

Advertisement

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been selected to be a First Scholars Network institution.

Kansas State University says it is among a select group of schools chosen for the inaugural First Scholars Network institutions for its effort to help first-generation college students succeed.

K-State says it is one of 31 institutions to be selected which was made possible by the Center for First-generation Student Success which is an initiative of NASPA - Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education and the Suder Foundation. The Center demonstrates a commitment to advancing the outcomes of first-generation students through improving success initiatives and approaches university-wide.

The school says as part of the First Scholars Network it gains access to expertise and proven strategic tools from the Center for First-generation Student Succes and will learn and share about successful programs and strategies from other network members.

“As a land-grant institution, K-State’s commitment to student access, especially first-generation student access, is in our DNA,” said Jeannie Brown Leonard, the university’s vice provost for student success. “Through our association with the First Scholars Network, we can share our successes in serving first-generation college students and continue to innovate and integrate our work across campus. It is an honor to engage with a community of higher education leaders committed to using data and promising practices to promote first-generation student success.”

First Scholars say it supports institutional desire to scale its program initiatives to support first-generation students throughout the student experience and after. The organization says it aligns clearly defined, measurable goals with institutional data to identify gaps, track progress and create systems that allow leadership to make informed choices that result in improved student outcomes, higher enrollment management, collaborative programming and preservation of resources.

“The landscape of first-generation student initiatives is continually shifting alongside the ever-changing needs of our communities, nation and global society,” says Sarah E. Whitley, senior director of the Center for First-generation Student Success. “As part of the First Scholars Network, Kansas State University will become a key partner in driving systemic change and looking to the future of first-generation student success.”

K-State says it demonstrates its commitment to first-generation students by the creation of the Office of First-generation Students in 2018, hosting annual first-generation student graduation recognition events and creation of a lounge for first-generation students in Holtz Hall with he help fo a donation from Phillips 66.

According to the university, K-State’s fist-year student success programs, CAT - Connecting Across Topics - Communities, leadership and the transition from high school to college have been created to help first-generation students.

K-State says it and other First Scholars institutions will partner with the Center for First-generation Student Success for a 2-year experience and receive the following:

• Expert guidance and tailored resources converging to support systemic transformation and provide on-time, first-generation thought-leader expertise.

• An integrated framework that combines evidence-based and targeted solutions to propel systemic transformation and confidently scale holistic student support across the academic career of first-generation students.

• Robust inventory, assessment and reporting structures focused on first-generation student support and institutional cultural shifts.

• Scalable initiatives and programmatic toolkits customizable to the institution that address the immediate needs of administrators and practitioners.

• Structured, cross-collaborative learning with institutional partners from across the higher education landscape.

“First Scholars provides a unique balance of bringing first-generation student initiative scaling into focus while drilling down into how K-State recalibrates institutional systems to elevate potential and advance outcomes for first-generation students, said Kevin Kruger, president of NASPA president. “This approach positions K-State to be a leader in first-generation student success.”

To learn more about K-State’s first-generation efforts visit its first-generation students webpage.

To learn more about First Scholars and the Center for First-generation Student Success visit the NASPA website.

