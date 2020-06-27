Advertisement

K-State football players won’t play unless University takes stand against racism

FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Bowling Green in Manhattan, Kan. _ In the midst of another rout to begin Chris Klieman's tenure as the Kansas State coach, athletic director Gene Taylor announced more than $100 million in renovations to the football stadium and other facilities. In other words: It's a good time to be K-State. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Bowling Green in Manhattan, Kan. _ In the midst of another rout to begin Chris Klieman's tenure as the Kansas State coach, athletic director Gene Taylor announced more than $100 million in renovations to the football stadium and other facilities. In other words: It's a good time to be K-State. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple Kansas State football players have released a joint statement saying they won’t practice, play or meet until their “demands are heard and actions taken.”

Several Wildcats football players have released the same statement addressed to the Kansas State fan base.

The statement begins saying: “Due to the recent disparaging, insensitive, and unsettling comments made by a fellow student, we as a football team, after consultation with students from campus organizations as well as students from the general student body, feel it is best for us to stand with the students.”

The student referenced in the statement is Jaden McNeil. McNeil posted on twitter saying “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free an entire month!”

“We are demanding that Kansas State University put a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students. We have resolved that we cannot play, practice, or meet until these demands are heard and actions taken. We love Kansas State but we must stand together and protect all students moving forward.

Fellow K-State athlete, women’s basketball guard Christianna Carr said someone messaged her a photo showing her face edited onto a picture of someone being hung.

