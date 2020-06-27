K-State football players won’t play unless University takes stand against racism

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple Kansas State football players have released a joint statement saying they won’t practice, play or meet until their “demands are heard and actions taken.”

Several Wildcats football players have released the same statement addressed to the Kansas State fan base.

The statement begins saying: “Due to the recent disparaging, insensitive, and unsettling comments made by a fellow student, we as a football team, after consultation with students from campus organizations as well as students from the general student body, feel it is best for us to stand with the students.”

The student referenced in the statement is Jaden McNeil. McNeil posted on twitter saying “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free an entire month!”

“We are demanding that Kansas State University put a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students. We have resolved that we cannot play, practice, or meet until these demands are heard and actions taken. We love Kansas State but we must stand together and protect all students moving forward.

No comment ... 23 out until further notice 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zX8Z0W7UK5 — Joshua Youngblood (@YB060) June 27, 2020

Fellow K-State athlete, women’s basketball guard Christianna Carr said someone messaged her a photo showing her face edited onto a picture of someone being hung.

If you ever think that racism isn’t real & that all of this is just hate comments and I’m just on twitter crying about basic human rights...Just remember that me ( A 20 year old African American female) got this sent to my DM’s last night. pic.twitter.com/C6DrAqal4W — christianna mae (@chrissycarr4) June 27, 2020

