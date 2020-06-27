Governor Kelly cuts $22 million for IDD services

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Among Governors Kelly’s decisions to cut costs in the state’s budget is removing $22 million from the Kansas IDD community service network.

The funds would be used to provide services for Kansans with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Prominent IDD advocate Interhab says the funds were pulled just days before they would’ve been made available, and were done so with no advance warning.

“We are greatly disappointed in the governor’s decision to remove funding from Kansans with intellectual and developmental disabilities at a time when their caregivers are engaged in a critical fight to keep these vulnerable Kansans safe from the coronavirus pandemic,” Interhab Executive Director Matt Fletcher said. “Kansans with IDD are much more vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19 than the general public and IDD professionals have taken heroic measures to shield them. Now more than ever, our government should protect these vital services rather than raid needed funding from this struggling system to cover budget shortfalls.”

Fletcher expressed his disappointment, saying the network was underfunded to begin with, and that the decision will devastate already-struggling service providers.

“The $22 million appropriated by the 2020 Legislature was a lifeline to a provider network that is drowning,” Fletcher said. “The removal of these funds will devastate service providers who already struggle to pay their staff as well as Kansans with IDD who depend on these services on a 24/7 basis.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.