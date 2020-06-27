Gov. Kelly enhances Hero Relief Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly and her administration have released additional benefits for the Hero Relief Program.

Governor Laura Kelly says she and the Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard and Child Care Aware of Kansas announced additional benefits to the Hero Relief Program which will continue to support child care providers impacted by COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought forth unexpected challenges for many Kansas families and businesses, and our child care providers were among the hardest hit,” says Governor Kelly. “These resources will help offset lost income, and will make sure our families have access to high-quality child care programs as we get Kansans back to work and back to school.”

Kelly says providers are now eligible for Revenue Replacement and Health Care and Emergency Work Support bonuses which are funded by the Kansas Department for Children and Families through the federal CARES Act and administered by Child Care Aware of Kansas.

“We know the pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the child care community,” says Howard. “These new benefits will provide additional supports to providers who are working hard to keep their businesses viable.”

The Governor says the revenue replacement grant opportunity has been designed to provide financial assistance to DCF-enrolled child care providers and relative providers who have lost child care subsidy income because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly says all DCF-enrolled providers will be eligible to receive this payment if they experience a decrease in payments, including school programs and Head Start programs. Child care providers that are open and have closed temporarily are also eligible, as well as relative providers and DCF providers that have remained open.

The Health Care and Emergency Worker Support bonus is a single-use bonus that provides recognition to the child care provider and heightens the importance of child care options available to health care and emergency workers in Kansas, according to the Governor. She says due to the increased risk of exposure to coronavirus by carrying children of workers on the frontlines a bonus acknowledges the additional protective measures that have been needed to make sure child care providers can meet the demand of a healthy and safe environment.

Governor Kelly says the following are eligible for the Health Care and Emergency Worker Support Bonus:

Child care centers, school-age programs and daycare homes (to include Group Day Care Home) programs must be licensed by and in good standing with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

Child care centers, school-age programs and daycare homes (to include Group Day Care Home) programs must hold a current Kansas Child Care Center License or a Kansas School Age Program License or a Kansas Day Care Home License or a Kansas Group Day Care Home License.

Child care centers, school-age programs and daycare homes (to include Group Day Care Home) programs must be currently open to provide care at least full-time (30 hours or more per week).

Child care centers, school-age programs and daycare homes (to include Group Day Care Home) programs who care for children with a parent/legal guardian working as a health care or emergency worker for organizations such as hospitals, nursing homes, fire and rescue, law enforcement, or correctional staff which have operated during the COVID-19 outbreak. Child(ren) identified must be or have been attending the program from the date of application to August 1, 2020.

For more information or instructions on how to apply visit the Kansas Hero Relief webpage.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.