Gov. Kelly celebrates Pride month

(Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)
(Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)(KMVT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly says she will never stop fighting for LGBTQ+ rights.

Governor Laura Kelly says Pride month is more than festivals and parades, its an opportunity to reflect on the fight for equality and the work still left to be done.

“Let’s remember anniversaries, like today’s anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, that were catalysts for change,” says Gov. Kelly. “Let’s remember those in the LGBTQ+ community who lost their lives due to violence, and let’s commit to becoming better allies.”

Gov. Kelly says it has always been a priority of her administration to create equity in Kansas, regardless of who Kansans love or how they identify.

“I want to make this clear to every member of the LGBTQ+ community: I will never stop fighting for you,” says Kelly.

According to Gov. Kelly, the state has made progress but acknowledges that there is still much left to be done.

“I want to make sure every Kansan feels loved, safe, and seen,” says Governor Kelly.

