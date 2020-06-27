Advertisement

Gov. Kelly appoints 6 new members of administration

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made more appointments to her administration.

Governor Kelly has made new appointments to Kansas state boards, councils and committees.

Athletics Trainers Council

Governor Kelly says this council licenses and monitors athletic trainers in the state of Kansas.

  • David Fitzhugh, Hays
  • Gary Stevanus, Baldwin City

Capitol Preservation Committee

Governor Kelly says this committee approves all proposals for the renovation of all areas of the State Capitol, the Capitol’s visitor center and grounds surrounding the Capitol, preserves decor, assures art or other displays are historically accurate and oversees the reconfiguration or redecoration of committee rooms.

  • Sharon Wenger, Topeka (reappointment)

Commission on Police Officers Standards and Training (CPOST)

Governor Kelly says this commission suspends, revokes or denies the certification of a police or law enforcement officer that fails to meet requirements of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Act or has met requirements by falsifying documents or not disclosing information required for certification, as well as providing accredited instruction required for permanent appointment of full-time police and law officers.

  • Brandon Johnson, Wichita

State Library of Kansas Board

Governor Kelly says this board promotes cooperation with the Kansas Board of Regents to make sure of the inclusion of libraries on the KAN-ED network, as well as continuing the availability of statewide library reference resources.

  • Bill Brady, Lawrence

Washburn University Board of Regents

Governor Kelly says this board manages property, estate and funds given, transferred and pledged to the University.

  • Craig Hulse, Shawnee

