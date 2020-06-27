Fireworks safety crucial says Manhattan Fire Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department is reminding residents to use fireworks responsibly.

The Manhattan Fire Department says it is asking residents to keep fireworks safety in mind this Fourth of July holiday, especially the disposal of fireworks which has caused several fires in recent years.

The Fire Department also says to be respectful of neighbors to ensure an enjoyable holiday weekend for all.

“Only discharge fireworks on private property where you have the permission of the owner; public spaces such as parks and streets are not allowed,” says Ryan Courtright Assistant Chief of Risk Reduction. “Please be respectful to those that live around you and follow ordinances and safe practices.”

The City says its basic firework regulations are:

Discharge is allowed from 8 a.m. to midnight July 1 through July 4

Sales are allowed from noon July 1 through midnight July 4

It is unlawful to discharge fireworks in streets, alleys, parks or on public property.

It is unlawful to throw or shoot fireworks in the direction of people or vehicles.

It is unlawful to ignite aerial luminaries, sometimes called sky lanterns or floating lanterns.

It is unlawful to ignite bottle rockets and M80s in the State of Kansas.

The Fire Department says each year thousands of people, mostly children and teens, are injured while using fireworks. In 2018 175 fireworks-related injuries required emergency room visits in the state of Kansas.

The City of Manhattan Fire Department would like to remind residents of these fireworks safety tips:

Fireworks should only be discharged under adult supervision.

Always read the fireworks label for proper firing instructions.

Use fireworks only in a clear area away from houses, buildings, and dry grass.

Fireworks should not be ignited in glass or metal containers.

Never hold fireworks in your hand when lighting.

Keep observers at a safe distance.

Have a bucket of water, garden hose, or fire extinguisher available in the immediate area.

Soak used fireworks overnight in a bucket of water before disposal

For more information on the City’s fireworks ordinances visit its website.

