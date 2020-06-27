Advertisement

Early storms, breezy & hotter today

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few thunderstorms will linger this morning, otherwise it will be dry, breezy and hot this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s.

These temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. South winds will gust up to 25 mph during the afternoon.

Breezy south winds will continue Monday and Tuesday, along with the heat. Rain chances remain low until Wednesday afternoon, when a weak cold front could bring a few showers and storms. It looks like the hot weather will last all the way through at least the Fourth of July next weekend.

FORECAST

Today: A few storms this morning, otherwise dry, breezy and hot for the afternoon. South winds gusting to 25 mph during the afternoon. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight: Remaining breezy, warm. Low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Monday: Breezy and hot again. High temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Can’t rule out a few stray storms. Low temperatures in the mid 70s.

