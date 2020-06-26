With increased demand, gas prices rising in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices in Topeka, which were hovering around $1.50 a gallon in May, are now approaching the $2-a-gallon mark.

Prices at some stations in west Topeka were up a nickel on Friday morning, to $1.95 from $1.90 a gallon. GasBuddy.com reported prices in the capital city ranged from $1.79 to $2.09 a gallon on Friday.

Analysts say the increased gas prices come as no surprise, as more people are getting out and hitting the road, in spite of lingering concerns over the coronavirus.

The increased demand coincides with summer travel getting into full swing.

AAA officials on Thursday released projections that estimate Americans will take 700 million trips this summer, based on economic indicators and state re-openings associated with the coronavirus.

That number is down nearly 15% compared to last July through September and marks the first decline in summer travel since 2009.

AAA officials say booking trends indicate Americans are making travel plans, though they are doing so cautiously and on more of a “spur-of the-moment” basis.

“Americans will get out and explore this summer, though they’re taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to booking and are likely to book more long weekend getaways than extended vacations,” said AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward. “When venturing out, travelers will take to the road with 683 million car trips, which are likely to help relieve cabin fever and satisfy pent-up demand.”

Cars will be the favored mode of transportation this summer in the United States. AAA says trips by automobile will account for a whopping 97% of vacations. Car trips also will see the smallest decrease in travel volume at just 3% from 2019.

“The great American road trip is still one of the best ways to extend family bonding while exploring stateside destinations, and it can give many the feeling of safety and control,” Steward says. “Regardless of where you’re headed, planning ahead ensures your travel experience will be both safe and enjoyable.”

Travel by plane will take the biggest hit, AAA says. Air travel will be off by about 74%, while rail, cruise ship and bus travel will slide by 86%.

If not for the pandemic, AAA would be projecting 857 million trips during the third quarter, a 3.6% increase over last year.

By this analysis, AAA says, the pandemic wiped out nearly 150 million trips this summer.

AAA expects the national gas price to average near $2.25 a gallon for the third quarter of 2020, which will be a 15% decline from the $2.66 average of the 2019 summer. AAA says this will be the cheapest summer for filling-up since 2016.

Kansas currently has the tenth least expensive average gas prices in the nation. On Friday, AAA says, Kansas checked in with an average price of $1.95.2 for a gallon of unleaded. That is about 22 cents a gallon lower than the national average of $2.17.6 a gallon.

The hot spot for summer travel is Denver, AAA says, which has taken over as the most preferred destination for travelers, eclipsing Orlando, Fla.

Rounding out the top 10 are Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Seattle; Phoenix; Portland; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Orlando; San Diego; and Nashville.

