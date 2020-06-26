Advertisement

With increased demand, gas prices rising in Topeka area

Around 700 million trips are projected this summer across the nation, with 97 percent by car
Gas prices were up to $1.95 a gallon Friday at the BP station at 1000 S.W. Wanamaker.
Gas prices were up to $1.95 a gallon Friday at the BP station at 1000 S.W. Wanamaker.(Phil Anderson | Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices in Topeka, which were hovering around $1.50 a gallon in May, are now approaching the $2-a-gallon mark.

Prices at some stations in west Topeka were up a nickel on Friday morning, to $1.95 from $1.90 a gallon. GasBuddy.com reported prices in the capital city ranged from $1.79 to $2.09 a gallon on Friday.

Analysts say the increased gas prices come as no surprise, as more people are getting out and hitting the road, in spite of lingering concerns over the coronavirus.

The increased demand coincides with summer travel getting into full swing.

AAA officials on Thursday released projections that estimate Americans will take 700 million trips this summer, based on economic indicators and state re-openings associated with the coronavirus.

That number is down nearly 15% compared to last July through September and marks the first decline in summer travel since 2009.

AAA officials say booking trends indicate Americans are making travel plans, though they are doing so cautiously and on more of a “spur-of the-moment” basis.

“Americans will get out and explore this summer, though they’re taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to booking and are likely to book more long weekend getaways than extended vacations,” said AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward. “When venturing out, travelers will take to the road with 683 million car trips, which are likely to help relieve cabin fever and satisfy pent-up demand.”

Cars will be the favored mode of transportation this summer in the United States. AAA says trips by automobile will account for a whopping 97% of vacations. Car trips also will see the smallest decrease in travel volume at just 3% from 2019.

“The great American road trip is still one of the best ways to extend family bonding while exploring stateside destinations, and it can give many the feeling of safety and control,” Steward says. “Regardless of where you’re headed, planning ahead ensures your travel experience will be both safe and enjoyable.”

Travel by plane will take the biggest hit, AAA says. Air travel will be off by about 74%, while rail, cruise ship and bus travel will slide by 86%.

If not for the pandemic, AAA would be projecting 857 million trips during the third quarter, a 3.6% increase over last year.

By this analysis, AAA says, the pandemic wiped out nearly 150 million trips this summer.

AAA expects the national gas price to average near $2.25 a gallon for the third quarter of 2020, which will be a 15% decline from the $2.66 average of the 2019 summer. AAA says this will be the cheapest summer for filling-up since 2016.

Kansas currently has the tenth least expensive average gas prices in the nation. On Friday, AAA says, Kansas checked in with an average price of $1.95.2 for a gallon of unleaded. That is about 22 cents a gallon lower than the national average of $2.17.6 a gallon.

The hot spot for summer travel is Denver, AAA says, which has taken over as the most preferred destination for travelers, eclipsing Orlando, Fla.

Rounding out the top 10 are Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Seattle; Phoenix; Portland; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Orlando; San Diego; and Nashville.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A few severe storms overnight

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Scattered storms will develop overnight. A few could produce hail and gusty winds.

News

Severe Storm Watch until 4AM

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

Updated: 2 hours ago
USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

News

State Finance Council approves certificate of indebtedness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State Finance Council approves certificate of indebtedness

Latest News

News

Increase in COVID-19 cases linked to Wild Horse Saloon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health Department says they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases linked to the Wild Horse Saloon.

Coronavirus

Concordia pool goers told to self-quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Several may have been exposed to COVID-19 after swimming at the Concordia City Pool.

News

Knights of Colmbus donates new bus shelter to Topeka Metro

Updated: 4 hours ago
A new bus shelter was unveiled Friday in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.

Sports

Several K-State MBB, football players say they won’t play unless school takes action against Jaden McNiel

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Several K-State student-athletes are demanding a student behind a viral tweet about George Floyd be removed from the university, or they will not play.

News

COVID-19 outbreak linked to Lawrence bar

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Several attendees at a Lawrence bar reported testing positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, over 13,500 positive cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 264 COVID-19 related deaths and 13,538 positive cases.