Washburn University expects enrollment drop for next school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University Board of Regents has approved a budget for the University for the next fiscal year.

At their meeting on Thursday, June 25, the Washburn University Board of Regents says it has approved a budget of $106.7 million, which will make adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic including expense reductions and a tuition increase.

The University says it is expecting a 15% drop in enrollment for the next school year, but final numbers will not be known until classes are back underway in August. The school says the drop in enrollment is expected to reduce revenue by $3.8 million.

The Board of Regents says along with enrollment decline, the new budget also assumes there will be a decrease in state funding and in sales tax revenue for an overall budget impact of $8 million.

Washburn says as a result of the expected revenue decrease 10 vacant faculty positions have been eliminated and 46 have been frozen. According to the school, the decision saves $4.7 million.

The University says in addition to the other reductions the travel budgets, health insurance costs and other operating costs that save the school another $2.75 million.

Washburn says it is expecting a 2.96% increase in tuition to account for the shortfall. The new tuition rate will be $309 per credit hour instead of the previous $300, which amounts to an increase of $135 per semester for students taking a load of 15 credit hours.

Washburn Tech also says it will increase tuition from $163 to $170 per credit hour, but the change only affects post-secondary students representing almost 50% of the student population on that campus.

“We worked hard to keep our cost affordable while, at the same time, avoiding any layoffs or furloughs,” says Jerry Farley, president of Washburn. “And, we avoided adding any fees beyond the single $65 activity fee which is passed on to the student government.”

Farley also notes the new budget avoids using university funding to balance the budget. He says the reserves protect the school and help fund long-term projects like a new law school building.

“We are also very careful with our use of debt,” says Farley. “We use bond issues very strategically and conservatively for long-term projects which enhance the quality of the university.”

Farley also noted that Washburn’s long-term debt is less than a third of the debt held by other schools of the same size.

“This has been a difficult few months and we still have a number of challenges facing us through the coming year,” says Farley. “But, by budgeting conservatively we are able to keep our budget balanced and still provide an outstanding education.”

The University says it announced previously its intentions to return to face-to-face classes in the fall semester but does intent to switch to virtual learning after the Thanksgiving break, which moves Success Week to a remote environment before classes end in early December.

