Walmart associates see paycheck bonus for COVID-19 work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hourly associates for Walmarts in Kansas received a special cash bonus on their paychecks which totaled over $5.1 million statewide.

Walmart says it has given associates in the state of Kansas a bonus for their dedicated work through the COVID-19 pandemic which totals over $5.1 million.

The store says this is the third bonus in less than 3 months and that it has awarded $300 to full-time hourly associates and drivers, $150 to part-time hourly and temporary associates and $400 to assistant managers. The company says that in order to receive the bonus associates must have been employed before June 5, which includes associates who joined Walmart as part of the company’s recent hiring commitment.

Walmart says it recognizes many of the contributions associates have made during the pandemic and has invested almost $1 billion in two cash bonuses, an early quarterly bonus payout and other incentives.

The store was it will continue to look for ways to reward and recognize associates while focusing on their well-being and safety.

For more information on Walmart’s COVID-19 response visit its website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.