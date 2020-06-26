USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 501 held its first-ever Student Equity Series with Highland Park High School students and graduates to share their perspectives on equity.

“A student actually talked about being afraid when you walk into a space or not having people look like you in a space,” USD 501, Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson says this discussion lets students voices be heard.

USD 501 chose five Highland Park High School students and graduates to speak in their virtual student equity series on Facebook.

“There are some perspectives that they can bring to the table to help us better understand this issue of race and how it intersects a lot of other things,” Dr. Anderson explained.

They addressed topics such as, social justice, diversity, community policing, and equity in the classroom.

“Our generation today has to deal with a lot of judgment and they just automatically judge, and see them as,” Owen Flores, a Senior student at Highland Park High School said. “They can be a criminal or someone who has done bad things, when an actual fact they can be just trying to do, trying to educate themselves, and go to school, provide for their families.”

“It’s the fact that a lot of us have been learning things that we’ve never heard of until now and things that should of been learned in school or taught more in school, such as the Black Wall Street,” Chamiel Thompson, a sophomore at Washburn University added.

Dr. Tiffany Anderson says students voices are important to make change in the community, “first we start with listening to our young people, learning from them and then transforming communities to best meet their needs. Having those voices to talk about those real issues, we hope brings a greater understanding for all of us who might not have those same experiences.”

Students say change can start today.

“If you see an issue speak up about it, don’t let your voice be wasted,” T’janae said.

Topeka Public Schools plans the next equity series July 7th.

You can find the Student Equity Series discussion here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.