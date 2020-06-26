U.S. Army appoints new Civilian Aide for Western KS

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Army has announced its appointment of a new Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Western Kansas.

Current Western Kansas Civilian Aide Mark Edwards will be replaced by Scott Stuckey after over a decade of service. Edwards will transition to an honorary emeritus status.

Civilian Aides act as business and community leaders that advise and support Army leaders across the country. Also known as CASAs, they are special government employees appointed by the Secretary of the Army without salary, wages or benefits, and are awarded a 3-star Protocol Status.

Stuckey has been extensively involved with Fort Riley and served as president of the Old Trooper Regiment, a local military support organization that helps soldiers and their families at Fort Riley. He has also chaired Kansans for a Strong Fort Riley Inc. and served on the board of the Kansas Governor’s Military Council.

