Advertisement

University of Kansas leaders challenge in-class mandate

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Many department chairs at the University of Kansas are pushing back against the school’s plan to have classroom instruction in the fall, saying they should have the option to teach online.

On Monday, a letter signed by 38 department heads was emailed to Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer after Chancellor Douglas Girod announced last week that the school would hold in-class sessions starting Aug. 24. Since then, another 14 have signed, KCUR-FM reported Thursday.

Instructors can ask for an exemption from the requirement under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which department heads call “impossibly unwieldy, discriminatory and perhaps illegal.”

“The process raises weighty confidentiality concerns, and we believe that many urgent questions remain to be answered about” complying with the ADA and federal anti-discrimination and safety rules, the letter states. “The plan asks instructors to divulge personal health (including mental health) information that is not in fact counted as a disability by law in order to learn that our request may have been denied.”

The act bans discrimination against people with disabilities in several areas, including employment, transportation and public accommodations.

The deadline for faculty chairs to submit a spreadsheet indicating how their fall classes comply with the school’s in-class requirement was Wednesday.

Bichelmeyer did not respond to KCUR-FM’s request for comment.

The university is in a difficult position because the pandemic has caused it to lose its local monopoly advantage. Its main campus in Lawrence faces competition from cheaper schools online. But it also has competition from elite schools with more resources.

Ani Kokobobo, the chair of the Department of Slavic and Eurasian Languages and Literatures, said she would have preferred for the school to have consulted with people about the mandate.

“I’m here weighing my family’s welfare and my university’s welfare together and, yes, sure, I’ll do whatever you need me to do,” Kokobobo said. “I’ll sacrifice in some way. But ask me, at the very least, because of the risk that is involved.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest News

Forecast

A few severe storms overnight

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Scattered storms will develop overnight. A few could produce hail and gusty winds.

News

Severe Storm Watch until 4AM

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

Updated: 2 hours ago
USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

News

State Finance Council approves certificate of indebtedness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State Finance Council approves certificate of indebtedness

Latest News

News

Increase in COVID-19 cases linked to Wild Horse Saloon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health Department says they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases linked to the Wild Horse Saloon.

Coronavirus

Concordia pool goers told to self-quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Several may have been exposed to COVID-19 after swimming at the Concordia City Pool.

News

Knights of Colmbus donates new bus shelter to Topeka Metro

Updated: 4 hours ago
A new bus shelter was unveiled Friday in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.

Sports

Several K-State MBB, football players say they won’t play unless school takes action against Jaden McNiel

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Several K-State student-athletes are demanding a student behind a viral tweet about George Floyd be removed from the university, or they will not play.

News

COVID-19 outbreak linked to Lawrence bar

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Several attendees at a Lawrence bar reported testing positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, over 13,500 positive cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 264 COVID-19 related deaths and 13,538 positive cases.