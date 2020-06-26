Troopers look for man who stole construction tools on Turnpike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for a man involved in multiple burglaries of tools and equipment from construction sites along the Kansas Turnpike.

KHP says it is looking for information on the man pictured as a person of interest in various burglaries of Kansas Turnpike construction site tools and equipment.

Troopers say the investigation has led them to believe the man works in construction or traffic control-related business.

If anyone has information regarding the vehicle or the person pictured contact Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Hundley or Lt. Lockhart at 316-652-2611 or email David.Hundley@ks.gov.

