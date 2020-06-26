Advertisement

Tesla ranks last in annual quality survey

Tesla ranks last in annual quality survey.
Tesla ranks last in annual quality survey.(CNN)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - J.D. Power’s annual quality study unofficially ranked Tesla last among 32 automotive brands.

The study measures vehicle quality for the first 90 days of ownership and it found Teslas suffered 250 problems per 100 vehicles. The average was 166 problems.

This is the first time the electric car company was part of the survey, but J.D. Power points out that it is not an official ranking because Tesla did not grant permission to survey owners in the 15 states where it is required.

They were still able to gather a large enough sample for their list.

Also at the bottom of J.D. Power’s list were Volvo, Audi and Land Rover. Dodge and KIA were at the top with the fewest reported issues.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: Federal hiring to focus on skills, not degrees

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro, Allison Maass and Timothy Knapp, Gray DC
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday authorizing the change alongside his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump.

Forecast

A few severe storms overnight

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Scattered storms will develop overnight. A few could produce hail and gusty winds.

National Politics

House votes to make DC nation's 51st state

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
The House voted to make Washington D.C. a state, but it faces plenty of opposition in the Senate.

News

Severe Storm Watch until 4AM

Updated: 33 minutes ago

National Politics

Judge: US must free migrant children from family detention

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press
U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee’s order applies to children held for more than 20 days at three family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Latest News

National

Some states revert to restrictions as virus cases surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH Associated Press
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

Updated: 2 hours ago
USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

News

State Finance Council approves certificate of indebtedness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State Finance Council approves certificate of indebtedness

National Politics

Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: Federal hiring to focus on skills, not degrees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump is set to sign an executive order Friday outlining a new direction for the nation’s largest employer.

National Politics

Trump says he’s signed a ‘strong’ order to protect monuments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
President Trump retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for “vandalization of federal property.”