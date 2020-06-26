Stormont Vail sees hospitalized COVID-19 patient increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Hospital is seeing an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Stormont Vail Hospital says it has seen an increase in hospitalized patients for COVID-19 over the past week. The Hospital says on Thursday, June 25, 11 inpatients tested positive for the virus, which is the highest since April’s 13 positive patients. On Friday, June 26, the hospital says it has 10 patients that have tested positive.

The Hospital also says the “Call Before You Go” COVID-19 line has seen an increase in calls since early May. It says each day this week calls it has received over 200 calls, Tuesday, June 23, saw 297 calls, the highest number of calls in a single day since the first of April.

Stormont Vail says tests collected by staff indicate 5.9% positive for the week of June 14. It says the weekly positive rate has fluctuated but since May has been in the 5% range. It also says during that time an increased number of tests were performed. Thursday saw 11,730 patients through inpatient, the drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic and the Acute Respiratory Clinic at North Fielding.

The hospital has confirmed that to track data and trends it has developed a COVID-19 scorecard that was shared with team members. The card was produced by Brian van Doren, Manager of Data Science, who has made enhancements to the scorecard to help monitor COVID-19 trends and impacts.

