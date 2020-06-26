Advertisement

Stormont Vail sees hospitalized COVID-19 patient increase

Stormont Vail Hospital has seen an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients within the last week.
Stormont Vail Hospital has seen an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients within the last week.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Hospital is seeing an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Stormont Vail Hospital says it has seen an increase in hospitalized patients for COVID-19 over the past week. The Hospital says on Thursday, June 25, 11 inpatients tested positive for the virus, which is the highest since April’s 13 positive patients. On Friday, June 26, the hospital says it has 10 patients that have tested positive.

The Hospital also says the “Call Before You Go” COVID-19 line has seen an increase in calls since early May. It says each day this week calls it has received over 200 calls, Tuesday, June 23, saw 297 calls, the highest number of calls in a single day since the first of April.

Stormont Vail says tests collected by staff indicate 5.9% positive for the week of June 14. It says the weekly positive rate has fluctuated but since May has been in the 5% range. It also says during that time an increased number of tests were performed. Thursday saw 11,730 patients through inpatient, the drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic and the Acute Respiratory Clinic at North Fielding.

The hospital has confirmed that to track data and trends it has developed a COVID-19 scorecard that was shared with team members. The card was produced by Brian van Doren, Manager of Data Science, who has made enhancements to the scorecard to help monitor COVID-19 trends and impacts.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Some states revert to restrictions as virus cases surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH Associated Press
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

News

Increase in COVID-19 cases linked to Wild Horse Saloon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health Department says they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases linked to the Wild Horse Saloon.

Coronavirus

Concordia pool goers told to self-quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Several may have been exposed to COVID-19 after swimming at the Concordia City Pool.

Coronavirus

Pence exchange with reporter on Tulsa rally, Ariz. church rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
The vice president was asked about the Trump campaign holding mass gatherings despite spikes in coronavirus cases.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci on surge in US coronavirus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the U.S., which have reached all-time daily highs.

Coronavirus

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Updated: 6 hours ago
American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, over 13,500 positive cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 264 COVID-19 related deaths and 13,538 positive cases.

News

Riley County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Riley County Health officials are reporting 29 more COVID-19 cases since their last report on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

U.S. officials change virus risk groups, add pregnant women

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE
The changes didn’t include adding race as a risk factor for serious illness, despite accumulating evidence that Black people, Hispanics and Native Americans have higher rates of infection, hospitalization and death.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus impacts how pregnant women seek care and give birth

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Birth plans and doctor visits are being disrupted for pregnant women during the pandemic.