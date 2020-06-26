State Finance Council approves certificate of indebtedness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day after delaying, the State Finance Council approved a $900 million certificate of indebtedness Friday morning.

The governor said it was necessary to keep the state on the road to economic recovery, but not everyone was on board.

Senate President Susan Wagle said, “We have to address this shortfall. It needs to be addressed now. It cannot be placed on the backs of a citizen legislature. I vote no.”

Wagle was the only member of the State Finance Council to vote ‘no.'

Governor Laura Kelly said, “We got the certificate of indebtedness passed. We can now continue to operate the state and I am very excited about that.”

During discussion, Republican members addressed Gov. Kelly about a news release she issued after the council delayed a vote Thursday.

“We simply asked for a little bit of time to look at it and review it,” said Speaker of the House, Ron Ryckman.

He continued saying, “How was that request rewarded? With an attack stating Republicans want to jeopardize the state’s economic health and the paychecks of thousands of the state’s employees and teachers.”

The certificate is a short-term loan used to help the state cover cash flow during an economic crisis.

Democratic Sen. Anthony Hensley said, “We have a global pandemic that we’re dealing with here and it’s really caused problems with our state budget.”

Wagle said she fears the shortfall they will face come January.

“If we don’t cut now, the burden will be on our citizen legislatures to cut and eventually if that can’t be done because it’s all been moved down the road, what happens is we get another tax increase,” she added.

Hensley said, “When we come back in the 2021 session we’ll have some very difficult decisions to make as it relates to the budget, but the governor is attempting to lead this state and I think she is effectively under some very dire circumstances.”

In a statement following the meeting, Gov. Kelly said Friday’s action will ensure teachers and state workers get paid, and Kansans get resources to continue economic recovery.

