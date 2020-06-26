Spirit AeroSystems collaborates with Virgin Hyperlooop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly says Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita is now partnering with Virgin Hyperloop to solidify a prototype for the groundbreaking travel venture.

Spirit says it will utilize engineers, fabricators, builders, supply chain and certification experts and technicians.

“I’m pleased that Virgin Hyperloop has partnered with one of Kansas’ biggest and most reputable manufacturers, Spirit AeroSystems,” says Governor Kelly. “Spirit has been an important contributor to our state for many years, including its recent partnership with Vyaire Medical to produce ventilators in the wake of COVID-19. With this new announcement, Spirit is continuing to demonstrate why Kansas is the preeminent destination for business to grow and thrive.”

Virgin Hyperloop says the hyperloop is a new mode of transportation eliminating barriers of distance and time for both people and freight. The hyperloop can travel at speeds approaching 700 mph, which connects cities like metro stops, and has zero emissions.

According to the groundbreaking company, pods accelerate gradually via electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube, then floats along a track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to the low aerodynamic drag.

“As one of the most credible aerospace-grade structures companies in the world, Spirit AeroSystems provides a strong fit for our team as we look to build out strong partners in the hyperloop ecosystem,” says Josh Giegel, Chief Technology Officer of Virgin Hyperloop.

The company also says the supply chain is unique in the way existing technology is integrated with proprietary innovations to deliver a new transportation experience. Pods are similar to airplane fuselage in low-pressure environments, the columns are similar to pipelines, and the pressure management system is similar to the ones used in industrial operations like manufacturing semiconductors.

“As a new form of mass transportation, hyperloop opens up a new segment of diversification for us in the transportation space. Our collaboration with Virgin Hyperloop is a prime example of our belief that this burgeoning industry is a game-changer,” says Keith Hamilton, Spirit Executive Director of Programs and Business Development. “Through leveraging our values and core competencies of designing and manufacturing aerostructures, many of the skills are transferable to produce the hyperloop bogie.”

According to Virgin Hyperloop, the new mode of transportation will unlock growth opportunities for cross-industry manufacturing and development jobs, such as construction, aerospace, rail, automotive, aviation, electric vehicles and autonomous control. The company says it is looking to create the first Hyperloop Certification Center in the nation which will bring thousands of jobs for first movers of the technology and its partners.

“Spirit has proven, time and again, that they are capable of incredible creativity and flexibility as a business, and this is a very exciting example of those attitudes paying off in a big way,” says Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “Virgin Hyperloop is looking into the future of commercial travel, and Spirit is the perfect company to help make these goals a reality. Kansas’ tradition of excellence in aviation manufacturing and technological innovation makes it the ideal place for this venture in travel to unfold.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.