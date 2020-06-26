Advertisement

A few severe storms overnight

Severe Storm Watch until 4 AM Saturday
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected over northeast Kansas overnight. Some storms could be severe with strong wind gusts and hail the primary threats. The tornado threat is very low.

Later in the night, the threat of hail and wind will begin to diminish, but it could remain noisy with heavy rain and lightning as storms will linger through Saturday morning.

We will get a bit of heat relief Saturday with more clouds in the area, but it will still remain warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. This is about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than the past few days.

Storms should become more isolated by Saturday evening and Saturday night. We will be dry on Sunday with mostly sunny skies with hot and breezy conditions returning.

SuperCast radar at 5 AM Saturday. Storms will produce locally heavy rainfall.
FORECAST

This Evening: Scattered storms developing north of I-70. A few storms may produce hail and strong wind gusts.

Tonight: Scattered storms become more widespread later a night. A few storms may produce hail and gusty winds. Locally heavy rain will become the primary concern later in the night. Low temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms continue during the morning. By the afternoon, a few isolated storms could continue for areas along and southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. High temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90.

Saturday Night: Most areas dry, but there is a chance for some redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms late. Low temperatures in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Dry weather with mostly sunny skies. Breezy south winds during the afternoon. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

The heat will stay with us throughout all of next week with highs likely in the low to mid 90s. There are still some storm chances in the forecast next week, but as of now, it does not look like widespread, soaking rainfall.

