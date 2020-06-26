Several K-State MBB, football players say they won’t play unless school takes action against Jaden McNiel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several K-State student-athletes are demanding a student behind a viral tweet about George Floyd be removed from the university, or they will not play.

“If no action is taken against the student that made these remarks on Twitter I will not be able to represent this university,” sophomore forward Antonio Gordon wrote Friday afternoon.

With that being said if no action is taken against the student that made these remarks on Twitter I will not be able to represent this university.@YB060 @Thatboyquaye — Antonio Gordon (@AntonioGordon_) June 26, 2020

Teammate and fellow sophomore DaJuan Gordon quoted the tweet, echoing Antonio’s statement.

“If nothing is done, I will not be representing this [University] either,” DaJuan wrote. “Chase if nothing is done mean they support it!”

If nothing is done, I will not be representing this Univisity either. Chase if nothing is done mean they support it! https://t.co/IKkNCYohkV — DaJuan Gordon (@Thatboyquaye) June 26, 2020

The men’s basketball tweets come after earlier in the day, KSU defensive back Tee Denson quoted Jaden McNiel’s tweet expressing he’d protest the program if no action is taken.

Teammate Josh Youngblood also tweeted that he would no longer represent the school if McNeil didn’t face consequences, but has since removed the tweet.

“(I) refuse to play for a program that tolerates ignorance such as this,” Denson wrote.

i refuse to play for a program that tolerates ignorance such as this .. @KState https://t.co/KfFN14t6sR — tee (@teedenson) June 26, 2020

Head men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber and head football coach Chris Klieman have both tweeted in solidarity with their players.

“I am united with all our #KState student-athletes for using their voices to stand up to racism and injustice,” Weber wrote. “This disgusting comment is not representative of the K-State that I know and love. I strive to continue to work with our team on solutions and against all hate.”

“Our program and our coaches will continue to be part of the solution when it comes to racial injustice,” Klieman wrote. “I love our players and they know I have their backs.”

Kansas State said Friday the school is launching an “immediate review of the university’s options” after Jaden McNiel, whose Twitter bio identifies him as the president and founder of “America First Students,” wrote: “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!”

