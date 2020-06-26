Advertisement

Several K-State MBB, football players say they won’t play unless school takes action against Jaden McNiel

Several K-State student-athletes are demanding a student behind a viral tweet about George Floyd be removed from the university, or they will not play.
Several K-State student-athletes are demanding a student behind a viral tweet about George Floyd be removed from the university, or they will not play.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several K-State student-athletes are demanding a student behind a viral tweet about George Floyd be removed from the university, or they will not play.

“If no action is taken against the student that made these remarks on Twitter I will not be able to represent this university,” sophomore forward Antonio Gordon wrote Friday afternoon.

Teammate and fellow sophomore DaJuan Gordon quoted the tweet, echoing Antonio’s statement.

“If nothing is done, I will not be representing this [University] either,” DaJuan wrote. “Chase if nothing is done mean they support it!”

The men’s basketball tweets come after earlier in the day, KSU defensive back Tee Denson quoted Jaden McNiel’s tweet expressing he’d protest the program if no action is taken.

Teammate Josh Youngblood also tweeted that he would no longer represent the school if McNeil didn’t face consequences, but has since removed the tweet.

“(I) refuse to play for a program that tolerates ignorance such as this,” Denson wrote.

Head men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber and head football coach Chris Klieman have both tweeted in solidarity with their players.

“I am united with all our #KState student-athletes for using their voices to stand up to racism and injustice,” Weber wrote. “This disgusting comment is not representative of the K-State that I know and love. I strive to continue to work with our team on solutions and against all hate.”

“Our program and our coaches will continue to be part of the solution when it comes to racial injustice,” Klieman wrote. “I love our players and they know I have their backs.”

Kansas State said Friday the school is launching an “immediate review of the university’s options” after Jaden McNiel, whose Twitter bio identifies him as the president and founder of “America First Students,” wrote: “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lyon Co. reports possible COVID-19 exposure at Youth Girls Basketball Tournament

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Lyon County Public Health officials say a player who attended a youth girls basketball tournament in Parkville, Missouri on Saturday, June 20th, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

NCAA DII Morehouse College cancels fall sports due to COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
With COVID-19 concerns continuing, NCAA Division II member Morehouse College has canceled all fall sports.

Sports

One Last Game

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Hayden High was one of over 30 schools that hit the diamond for the first time since the pandemic. It was all an opportunity to give the seniors that lost their last seasons a proper send off.

Sports

Oklahoma soccer club to play ‘This Land Is Your Land’ instead of national anthem before games

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT
An Oklahoma soccer team has announced it will no longer play the national anthem before its games.

Latest News

Sports

Phillies say 2 more players, 2 staffers test positive; 12 total

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
The Philadelphia Phillies say two more players and two additional staff numbers have tested positive COVID-19, spiking the number of total members in the organization who have the virus to 12.

Sports

Play Ball! Major League Baseball, players reach agreement

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT
|
By Melissa Brunner
The Major League Baseball Players Association tweeted Tuesday night, "All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps."

Sports

Junior Blues prepare up for repeat

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Nearly four months ago, Washburn Rural's girls wrestling team was hoisting a state title. The coronavirus pandemic has gotten in the way of the team's preparation for a repeat.

Sports

No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
|
By JENNA FRYER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since at least last October, federal authorities said Tuesday in announcing there will be no charges filed.

Sports

Washburn hosts Youth Basketball Camps

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Ichabods men's hoops team is hosting several days of youth basketball camps. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Washburn's had to implement several changes.

Sports

ESU Football confirms zero COVID-19 cases, begins summer conditioning

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Emporia State football has started their first phase of voluntary summer workouts after no one tested positive for COVID-19, the athletic department said Monday.