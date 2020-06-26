Riley County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health officials are reporting 28 more COVID-19 cases since their last report on Wednesday.

According to their latest numbers reported Friday afternoon, there are 185 confirmed cases.

At least one person has been hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, and another person at the hospital is considered a person under investigation for the virus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced four outbreaks in Riley county, one associated with K-State Football, the Aggieville Business District and two businesses in Aggieville.

14 student athletes tested positive for the virus and at least 30 cases are related to gatherings in Aggieville as of Wednesday.

Nearly half the positives in Riley Cunty are people ages 18 to 24 years old.

