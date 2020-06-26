Riley Co. sees 28 new cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19.

The Riley Co. Health Department says the county has 28 new cases of coronavirus since Wednesday, June 24, bringing the county total up to 184 positive cases, with 109 active. The majority of patients continue to be in the 18-24 year-old-range.

“It has become necessary to increase our response,” says Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “The Emergency Operations Center is working to add contact tracing staff, reorganize current staff, and address the increased testing demands at the Swabbing Station. We plan to have these new measures in place next week.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has declared four locations in the county as areas of an outbreak: Aggieville, the Kansas State University Football Team, Rock A Belly Bar and Deli and 785 Bar. An outbreak happens when five or more cases stem from one place and time.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it has one positive patient who is on a ventilator and one person under investigation awaiting test results.

The County Health Department says anyone with symptoms should call the Riley County Screening Hotline at 785-323-6400 which is staffed by nurses from Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the month of June.

