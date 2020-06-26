Advertisement

Riley Co. sees 28 new cases of COVID-19

Outbreaks have been recorded at Aggieville, K-State Football, Rock A Belly Bar and Delly and 785 Bar.
Outbreaks have been recorded at Aggieville, K-State Football, Rock A Belly Bar and Delly and 785 Bar.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19.

The Riley Co. Health Department says the county has 28 new cases of coronavirus since Wednesday, June 24, bringing the county total up to 184 positive cases, with 109 active. The majority of patients continue to be in the 18-24 year-old-range.

“It has become necessary to increase our response,” says Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “The Emergency Operations Center is working to add contact tracing staff, reorganize current staff, and address the increased testing demands at the Swabbing Station. We plan to have these new measures in place next week.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has declared four locations in the county as areas of an outbreak: Aggieville, the Kansas State University Football Team, Rock A Belly Bar and Deli and 785 Bar. An outbreak happens when five or more cases stem from one place and time.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it has one positive patient who is on a ventilator and one person under investigation awaiting test results.

The County Health Department says anyone with symptoms should call the Riley County Screening Hotline at 785-323-6400 which is staffed by nurses from Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the month of June.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A few severe storms overnight

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Scattered storms will develop overnight. A few could produce hail and gusty winds.

News

Severe Storm Watch until 4AM

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Local

Fireworks safety crucial says Manhattan Fire Department

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Manhattan Fire Department is reminding residents to use fireworks responsibly.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Local

USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
USD 501 held its first-ever Student Equity Series with Highland Park High School students and graduates to share their perspectives on equity.

Latest News

News

USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

Updated: 2 hours ago
USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

Coronavirus

Stormont Vail sees hospitalized COVID-19 patient increase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Hospital is seeing an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

News

State Finance Council approves certificate of indebtedness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State Finance Council approves certificate of indebtedness

Local

Fanny Fang says face masks should be worn in Manhattan area businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fanny Fang, a candidate for Riley County Commission District 2, told the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force she believes in the need for a county-wide mask requirement for employees at businesses open during the pandemic.

News

Increase in COVID-19 cases linked to Wild Horse Saloon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health Department says they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases linked to the Wild Horse Saloon.

Local

10th Judicial District interviewing nominees for district judge vacancy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission will interview nominees for a district judge vacancy.