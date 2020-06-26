One in custody after shots fired in west Topeka apartment burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in custody following an early-morning burglary in which shots were fired at a west Topeka apartment complex, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. in the 5200 block of S.W. Candletree Drive.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said the burglary victim fired gunshots. No injuries had been reported as of 8:45 a.m. Friday.

Officers investigating the case arrested a person of interest at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of S.W. Belle Terrace, about 3 miles north of where the burglary was reported.

Officers remained at the Belle Terrace location past 7:30 a.m. as they waited on a search warrant.

Additional details, including the name of the arrested person, weren’t immediately available.

