Advertisement

NCAA DII Morehouse College cancels fall sports due to COVID-19

NCAA
NCAA(KCRG | KCRG)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WIBW) - With COVID-19 concerns continuing, NCAA Division II member Morehouse College has canceled all fall sports.

“I know this news will be most disappointing to our scholar-athletes, especially our seniors,” Dr. David Thomas, president of Morehouse College wrote. “I can only ask for your understanding and respect for the fact that the College is prioritizing your health and safety ahead of all else.”

Morehouse College is a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The school will continue to honor all athletic scholarships.

“We are committed to the principle that our athletes are first and foremost students,” Thomas said. “Each one was admitted to Morehouse with the expectation that he has the intellectual ability and commitment to finish his degree studies here. We will support each scholar-athlete to realize that central goal that brought him to Morehouse.”

Thomas added that the decision does not apply to winter and spring sports, and that those decisions will be made at a later time.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Several K-State MBB, football players say they won’t play unless school takes action against Jaden McNiel

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Several K-State student-athletes are demanding a student behind a viral tweet about George Floyd be removed from the university, or they will not play.

News

Lyon Co. reports possible COVID-19 exposure at Youth Girls Basketball Tournament

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Lyon County Public Health officials say a player who attended a youth girls basketball tournament in Parkville, Missouri on Saturday, June 20th, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

One Last Game

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Hayden High was one of over 30 schools that hit the diamond for the first time since the pandemic. It was all an opportunity to give the seniors that lost their last seasons a proper send off.

Sports

Oklahoma soccer club to play ‘This Land Is Your Land’ instead of national anthem before games

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT
An Oklahoma soccer team has announced it will no longer play the national anthem before its games.

Latest News

Sports

Phillies say 2 more players, 2 staffers test positive; 12 total

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
The Philadelphia Phillies say two more players and two additional staff numbers have tested positive COVID-19, spiking the number of total members in the organization who have the virus to 12.

Sports

Play Ball! Major League Baseball, players reach agreement

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT
|
By Melissa Brunner
The Major League Baseball Players Association tweeted Tuesday night, "All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps."

Sports

Junior Blues prepare up for repeat

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Nearly four months ago, Washburn Rural's girls wrestling team was hoisting a state title. The coronavirus pandemic has gotten in the way of the team's preparation for a repeat.

Sports

No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
|
By JENNA FRYER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since at least last October, federal authorities said Tuesday in announcing there will be no charges filed.

Sports

Washburn hosts Youth Basketball Camps

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Ichabods men's hoops team is hosting several days of youth basketball camps. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Washburn's had to implement several changes.

Sports

ESU Football confirms zero COVID-19 cases, begins summer conditioning

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Emporia State football has started their first phase of voluntary summer workouts after no one tested positive for COVID-19, the athletic department said Monday.