NCAA DII Morehouse College cancels fall sports due to COVID-19

ATLANTA (WIBW) - With COVID-19 concerns continuing, NCAA Division II member Morehouse College has canceled all fall sports.

“I know this news will be most disappointing to our scholar-athletes, especially our seniors,” Dr. David Thomas, president of Morehouse College wrote. “I can only ask for your understanding and respect for the fact that the College is prioritizing your health and safety ahead of all else.”

Morehouse College is a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The school will continue to honor all athletic scholarships.

“We are committed to the principle that our athletes are first and foremost students,” Thomas said. “Each one was admitted to Morehouse with the expectation that he has the intellectual ability and commitment to finish his degree studies here. We will support each scholar-athlete to realize that central goal that brought him to Morehouse.”

Thomas added that the decision does not apply to winter and spring sports, and that those decisions will be made at a later time.

Morehouse College Cancels Fall Sports https://t.co/YGJpiKnmqA — Morehouse Athletics (@MaroonTigers) June 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.