Milford boy, 13, dies after semi-bicycle collision in Hillsboro

A 13-year-old Milford boy has died after a semi-bicycle collision Thursday in Hillsboro, authorities said.
A 13-year-old Milford boy has died after a semi-bicycle collision Thursday in Hillsboro, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HILLSBORO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 13-year-old boy from Geary County has died after he was injured when the bicycle he was riding collided semi-trailer Thursday morning in Hillsboro, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of D and Ash streets in Hillsboro.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1998 Peterbilt semi was turning east on to D Street when a child on a bicycle went south into the intersection from a sidewalk and struck the semi.

The boy, identified as Trevor Dayton Adams Wullenweber, of Milford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, Brendan Jay Reimer, of Hillsboro, 52, was reported uninjured.

Hillsboro is located about 50 miles north of Wichita in Marion County in south-central Kansas.

