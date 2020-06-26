Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

Kansas communities see dramatic spikes in coronavirus cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas communities have lifted restrictions on businesses and public gatherings and a few have seen big increases in reported coronavirus cases. In Riley County, reported cases more than doubled to 156 during the two-week period ending Wednesday. That prompted its health officer to reimpose a 50-person limit on public gatherings and limit bars and restaurants to 75% capacity. The commanding general at nearby Fort Riley restricted soldiers' visits to the Aggieville bar and restaurant district in Manhattan. But an even more dramatic increase in Crawford County in southeast Kansas tied to an outbreak at a bacon-processing plant isn’t prompting local officials to go back to previous restrictions.

KANSAS RESEARCHER-INDICTMENT

Prosecutors file more charges against Kansas professor

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A revised indictment accuses a Kansas researcher of defrauding the University of Kansas and the U.S. government by concealing work he was doing for China. The new indictment filed Thursday charges Feng “Franklin” Tao of Lawrence, Kansas, with seven counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements. His defense attorney, Peter Zeidenbert, says Tao isn't guilty of the charges against him. The indictment alleges the purpose of the scheme was to benefit China by participating in its “talent plan,” which prosecutors say is designed to encourage the transfer of original ideas and intellectual property from U.S. university to Chinese government institutions.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KANSAS CITY FOUNTAIN

Protests spark move to rename iconic Kansas City fountain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Protests in Kansas City over the death of George Floyd may lead the city to rename one of its most iconic sites, the J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain near the Country Club Plaza. Nichols was a developer who transformed the Kansas City area in the early 1900s by building the upscale Plaza and thousands of homes in well-maintained subdivisions. But he used deed restrictions to keep Blacks, Jews and other minorities from buying his homes, helping create a racially separated city that remains to this day. In response to that history, the Kansas City Parks Commission is considering removing Nichols' name from the fountain and an adjacent parkway.

ELECTION 2020-KANSAS-SENATE

Kansas Rep. Marshall faces attacks in GOP Senate debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas congressman running for the Senate has come under attack over a 12-year-old misdemeanor criminal case and for missing votes while treating coronavirus patients. The criticism of Rep. Roger Marshall came during a Wednesday night debate in Wichita. Marshall sought to portray GOP primary rival Kris Kobach as an iffy prospect for the November general election. Kobach cited a 2008 criminal case in which the son of a Marshall business partner helped him get the charge changed from misdemeanor reckless driving to a lesser traffic infraction. When Kobach also criticized Marshall for missing votes, he said it was "about as low as you can get.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS

University of Kansas leaders challenge in-class mandate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Many department chairs at the University of Kansas are pushing back against the school’s plan to have classroom instruction in the fall, saying they should have the option to teach online. On Monday, a letter signed by 38 department signed heads was emailed to Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer after Chancellor Douglas Girod announced last week that the school would hold in-class sessions starting Aug. 24. KCUR-FM reported Thursday that another 14 have signed since then. Instructors can ask for an exemption from the requirement under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which department heads call “impossibly unwieldy, discriminatory and perhaps illegal.”

BODY FOUND IN LAKE

Sheriff's office: Body of man, 65, pulled from Kansas lake

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sheriff's officials in northwestern Kansas have pulled the body of a man from a lake in Miami County. Television station WDAF reports that recovery crews found the man's body Wednesday as they were searching for someone who went under the water in Hillsdale Lake on Tuesday. Authorities have identified the man as 65-year-old Richard Bangs, of Spring Hill. Rescue crews were first called to a boat ramp on the lake late Tuesday afternoon after a witness reported seeing a person fall out of a boat while trying to tie off. Crews searched for hours before suspending the effort overnight and resuming Wednesday morning. Bangs' body was found around noon Wednesday with the help of underwater equipment.

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS-FURLOUGHS

Spirit AeroSystems extends furloughs for about 900 workers

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit AeroSystems is extending a temporary layoff of about 900 employees as it grapples with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX. The Wichita Eagle reports that about 900 employees who were on a three-week furlough that was to end in early July will now be unemployed until Aug. 14. They will continue to receive health care benefits and pension contributions throughout the furlough period.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KANSAS

Kansas governor creates commission on racial justice issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed a commission to examine policing and other racial justice issues and named the superintendent of Topeka’s public schools and a state university administrator to lead it. Kelly issued an executive order Wednesday to create the Commission on Racial Equity and Justice. She said it would focus first on relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they police and develop policy proposals for state and local officials. The governor promised her administration would tackle such issues following George Floyd’s death May 25 in Minnesota. The commission's leaders are Topeka Superintendent Tiffany Anderson and University of Kansas associate dean Shannon Portillo.