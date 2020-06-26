KS Lottery
KS Lottery
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
13-33-34-43-44, Lucky Ball: 1
(thirteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one)
1-4-6
(one, four, six)
2-8-7
(two, eight, seven)
04-21-27-30-32, Cash Ball: 7
(four, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two; Cash Ball: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Red Balls: 3-18, White Balls: 14-25
(Red Balls: three, eighteen; White Balls: fourteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
Estimated jackpot: $33 million