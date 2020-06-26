KS Lottery

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

1-3-8

(one, three, eight)

8-7-5

(eight, seven, five)

Red Balls: 15-17, White Balls: 11-26

(Red Balls: fifteen, seventeen; White Balls: eleven, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

06-20-37-40-48, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(six, twenty, thirty-seven, forty, forty-eight; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

Estimated jackpot: $33 million