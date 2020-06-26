KS Lottery
KS Lottery
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
1-3-8
(one, three, eight)
8-7-5
(eight, seven, five)
Red Balls: 15-17, White Balls: 11-26
(Red Balls: fifteen, seventeen; White Balls: eleven, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
06-20-37-40-48, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(six, twenty, thirty-seven, forty, forty-eight; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
Estimated jackpot: $33 million