KS--Kansas News Digest, KS

Hello!

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Kansas. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Kansas City Bureau at 800-852-4844 or apkansascity@ap.org.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

AROUND THE STATE:

ELECTION 2020-SENATE-KANSAS-CHARGE CHANGED

GREAT BEND, Kan. — A son of one of Roger Marshall’s business associates who was working as a local prosecutor helped the future western Kansas congressman and U.S. Senate candidate erase a misdemeanor driving conviction from his record and replace it with a lesser charge akin to a traffic ticket in 2008, court records show. SENT: 450 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is recommending that communities wait a little bit longer before moving to the next phase of reopening as cornovirus cases increase. SENT: 200 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-WHITE PARENTS-BLACK CHILDREN

OKLAHOMA CITY — Izzy Simons has been fired up about the prospect of driving on his own. The 15-year-old has craved the freedom a license promises. He has proudly and effectively maneuvered the family’s vehicles around the church parking lot and beyond, and he’s confident he’ll pass his test in August. He imagines arriving at Southmoore High School in Moore, Oklahoma, someday in a navy blue crew cab Silverado truck with a lift kit. His excitement has been replaced with uncertainty. Simons, who is Black, was jarred emotionally after watching video of the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis white police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes on May 25. In those moments, concepts he’d learned about such as racial profiling and “Driving While Black” fully registered. By Cliff Brunt. SENT: 1,000 words.

IN BRIEF:

— STOLEN VEHICLE-DEADLY CRASH — A passenger in a car that was reported stolen has been killed in a Topeka crash after police called off a pursuit, authorities say.

— WICHITA MOTEL SHOOTING — Three people staying in different rooms of a Wichita motel were shot and wounded early Tuesday, authorities say.

— WESTERN KANSAS KILLING — Authorities have issued a second arrest warrant in a western Kansas killing. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced in a news release that it is seeking 43-year-old Ismael Gomez-Carvajal on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and criminal solicitation in the death of 21-year-old Kevin Palma-Rodriguez. He was found fatally shot Friday at the Country Café apartments in Syracuse.

SPORTS:

Nothing scheduled at this hour

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.