Knights of Colmbus donates new bus shelter to Topeka Metro

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new bus shelter was unveiled Friday in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Knights of Columbus donated the shelter at NE Seward and Chandler as a way to give back to their area. They approached Topeka Metro with the idea when they learned about an anonymous donor who funded a new bus shelter and two benches elsewhere in the city.

Topeka Metro General Manager Bob Nugent says they are “thrilled” with the help, as they typically have to apply for grants to fund new installations.

